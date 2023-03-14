14.03.2023 22:11:00

NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 25 cents per share, payable May 19, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

The board also declared today a dividend of $28.25 per share on the corporation's outstanding shares of the 5.65% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.02825 per $1 of its liquidation preference, payable June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023.

In addition, the board declared a dividend of $406.25 per share on the Corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, is hereby declared, payable June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,300 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. The content of these websites is not incorporated by reference into this document or any other report or document NiSource files with the SEC. NI-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301772207.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nisource Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Nisource Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nisource Inc. 26,40 3,13% Nisource Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Unsicherheit über den Bankensektor: Dow gibt ab -- ATX beendet Handel mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- DAX letztendlich unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich ab. An der Wall Street ist zur Wochenmitte erneut ein Kurseinbruch zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten sich am Mittwoch erholen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen