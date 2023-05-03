|
NiSource Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $319.2 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $413.0 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $343.0 million or $0.77 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $319.2 Mln. vs. $413.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75
