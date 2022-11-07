NiSource Plans To Sell Minority Interest In NIPSCO, Advances Net Zero Goal

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI), a large fully regulated utility company on Monday said it intends to sell a minority interest in its NIPSCO business. The sale is expected to strengthen the balance sheet as well as minimize future external capital market needs and also eliminate all equity needs until at least 2025.

The company also announced an extended growth plan aimed at a sustainable annual growth rate of 6-8% in net operating earnings per diluted share from 2021 through 2027. The plan includes approximately $15 billion in investments from 2023 through 2027, including renewable energy and infrastructure modernization, driving reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced safety and reliable service.

NiSource also announced an advancement to its sustainability plan by announcing a net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The company intends to retire its last coal-fired generating units by 2026-2028, replaced by generation that is more sustainable, reliable and lower-cost.

Shares of NiSource Inc are currently trading in pre-market at $25.12, down $0.77 or 2.97 percent from the previous close.