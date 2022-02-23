|
23.02.2022 12:54:00
NiSource Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook, Long-term Growth Targets - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) reaffirmed its adjusted net operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 in the range of $1.42 to $1.48 per share.
On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
NiSource also continues to expect to grow its net operating earnings per share by 7 to 9 percent on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis from 2021 through 2024, including near-term annual growth of 5 to 7 percent through 2023.
NiSource still expects to make capital investments totaling approximately $10 billion during 2021 through 2024, comprised of annual investments of $1.9 to $2.2 billion for growth, safety and modernization, and an additional $2 billion in total for renewable generation.
These investments are expected to drive compound annual rate base growth of 10 to 12% for each of our businesses through 2024.
Further, NiSource continues on track to achieve its environmental impact targets and expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 90% by 2030, from 2005 levels, including a 50% reduction in methane emissions from gas mains and services by 2025.
