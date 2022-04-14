14.04.2022 22:27:00

NiSource to release financial results and host conference call on May 4

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) ("NiSource") today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to review its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a general business update.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

NiSource will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on May 4.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on May 4 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and news release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on May 4 through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11, 2022. To access the recording, call (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 28323. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (647) 362-9199, and enter the same passcode as above. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource

