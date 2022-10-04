Nissan Group Q3 U.S. Sales Down 22.6%

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group reported total U.S. third-quarter sales for 2022 of 154,086 units, a decrease of 22.6% from the prior year.

Total car sales for the third-quarter were 53,183 units down 17.4% from the previous year. Quarterly total truck sales decreased 25.0% year-over-year to 100,903 units.

Third-quarter 2022 had 77 selling days and third-quarter 2021 had 77 selling days.

In a separate press release, Nissan said it promoted Brian Crockett, currently senior director, Smyrna Plant Operations, to vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

Crockett has more than 20 years of manufacturing experience. He joined Nissan in 2012, and has since held roles of increasing importance throughout the company's manufacturing operations.