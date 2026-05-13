Nissan Motor Aktie
WKN: 853686 / ISIN: JP3672400003
|
13.05.2026 10:49:53
Nissan Motor Posts Narrower Loss In FY25
(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (7201.T) reported that its fiscal 2025 net loss attributable to owners of parent narrowed to 533.10 billion yen from a loss of 670.90 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 152.58 yen compared to a loss of 187.08 yen. Operating income was 58.00 billion yen, down 16.9%. Fiscal 2025 net sales were 12.0 trillion yen, down 4.9% from prior year.
For fiscal 2026, the company projects: net income attributable to owners of parent of 20.0 billion yen, and net sales of 13.0 trillion yen.
Nissan Motor shares are trading at 364 yen, up 4.26%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
|
13.05.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Nissan Motor-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Nissan Motor von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Ausblick: Nissan Motor verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Nissan Motor-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nissan Motor-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26