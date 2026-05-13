Nissan Motor Aktie

Nissan Motor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853686 / ISIN: JP3672400003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.05.2026 10:49:53

Nissan Motor Posts Narrower Loss In FY25

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (7201.T) reported that its fiscal 2025 net loss attributable to owners of parent narrowed to 533.10 billion yen from a loss of 670.90 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 152.58 yen compared to a loss of 187.08 yen. Operating income was 58.00 billion yen, down 16.9%. Fiscal 2025 net sales were 12.0 trillion yen, down 4.9% from prior year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects: net income attributable to owners of parent of 20.0 billion yen, and net sales of 13.0 trillion yen.

Nissan Motor shares are trading at 364 yen, up 4.26%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten