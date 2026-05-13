Nissan Motor Posts Narrower Loss In FY25

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (7201.T) reported that its fiscal 2025 net loss attributable to owners of parent narrowed to 533.10 billion yen from a loss of 670.90 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 152.58 yen compared to a loss of 187.08 yen. Operating income was 58.00 billion yen, down 16.9%. Fiscal 2025 net sales were 12.0 trillion yen, down 4.9% from prior year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects: net income attributable to owners of parent of 20.0 billion yen, and net sales of 13.0 trillion yen.

Nissan Motor shares are trading at 364 yen, up 4.26%.

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