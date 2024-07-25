|
25.07.2024 10:25:49
Nissan Motor Q1 Net Income Declines; Lowers 2024 Profit Forecast
(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK) announced, on a TSE report basis - China JV equity basis, first quarter net income was 28.6 billion yen compared to 105.5 billion yen, a year ago. Operating profit declined to 1.0 billion yen from 128.6 billion yen. Revenue was 3.0 trillion yen compared to 2.92 trillion yen, last year.
Nissan said profit was impacted by increased sales incentives and marketing expenses to meet intense sales competition and optimize inventory, particularly in the U.S. Global sales remained even compared to the same period of the previous year at 787,000 units, the company noted.
On a TSE report basis - China JV equity basis, for fiscal 2024, the company now expects: net revenue of 14 trillion yen, revised from prior guidance of 13.6 trillion yen; operating profit to be 500.0 billion yen, revised from prior guidance of 600.0 billion yen; and net income of 300.0 billion yen, revised from prior guidance of 380.0 billion yen. The company projects retail sales of 3.65 million units, and production of 3.45 million units, for the full year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX etwas höher-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel etwas tiefer, während sich der deutsche Leitindex in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten kann. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.