10.11.2025 07:46:25
Nissin Foods H1 Profit Drops; Lowers FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (NFPDF, 2897.T), on Monday, reported its profit decreased in the first half compared with the previous year.
For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 22.60 billion yen from 29.05 billion yen in the prior year.
Earnings per share were 77.45 yen versus 95.92 yen last year.
Operating profit declined to 31.82 billion yen from 41.67 billion yen in the prior year.
Revenue decreased to 373.24 billion yen from 378.09 billion yen in the previous year.
Further, the company expected full-year 2026 revenue to be 792 billion yen, down from the previously announced 810 billion yen.
Operating profit for the full year 2026 is anticipated at 60.5 billion yen, compared with previously announced 75.6 billion yen and 79.6 billion yen, down 24.0% to 20.0%.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the full year 2026 is anticipated to be 43 billion yen Compared with the previously announced 53 billion yen and 56 billion yen.
Basic earnings per share for the full year 2026 are expected at 148 yen, compared with the previously announced range between 180 yen to 191 yen.
Nissin Foods is 0.57% higher at JPY 2,836.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
