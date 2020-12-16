Nitor CONNECTOR for SAP® Ariba® and Qualtrics® XM for Suppliers Provides Integration to Help Improve Supply Chain Resiliency and Continuity

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitor today announced that its Nitor CONNECTOR for SAP® Ariba® solutions and Qualtrics® XM for Suppliers is now available on SAP® App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. This new application integrates SAP Ariba solutions and Qualtrics XM for Suppliers, available on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, enabling automatic supplier feedback requests, distribution and data collection from within SAP Ariba solutions.

Integration to Help Improve Supply Chain Resiliency and Continuity

"The integration of SAP Ariba solutions and Qualtrics XM for Suppliers enables automatic distribution of supplier feedback to targeted groups of business partners," said Sean Sollitto , Principal with Nitor. "These capabilities provide a combination of the right operational and experience data to help improve supply chain resiliency and continuity."

Nitor CONNECTOR for SAP Ariba solutions and Qualtrics XM for Suppliers helps users of SAP Ariba solutions engage directly with all tiers of suppliers and business partners globally to better understand needs and experience gaps across the procurement supply chain. Once an event or milestone takes place in an SAP Ariba solution, such as an approved purchase order or a response to an RFP, the Nitor Connector automatically triggers a request for feedback from Qualtrics to the supplier involved in the transaction. Once each supplier provides feedback, the Qualtrics XM Platform leverages data analytics to help businesses using SAP Ariba solutions understand where experience gaps exist in the buyer-supplier relationship. Once identified, the buyer can make strategic business decisions to improve supply chain resiliency, reduce costs, and secure critical sources of supply.

"In a year rife with ongoing supply chain disruption, buyers need to complement accurate, real-time operational data with supplier sentiments and insights to make critical decisions about their supply chains," said Sean Thompson, EVP, Business Network and Ecosystem, SAP Procurement Solutions. "With this enhanced integration, Nitor CONNECTOR for SAP Ariba solutions and Qualtrics XM for Suppliers is going to help make that even easier for our customers."

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com .

Nitor is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. The SAP PartnerEdge program supports partners to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Nitor is also a member of the Qualtrics Partner Network. The Qualtrics Partner Network consists of over 300 partners that provide organizations with access to experience management consulting, technology, and services. Learn more at www.qualtrics.com/partnerships.

Nitor, a leading business process transformation services firm granted the designation, SAP Recognized Expertise in cloud procurement solutions in North America, works with SAP Ariba solutions to help create value through procurement technology and process transformation. Nitor is a leader in source-to-pay transformation with a dedicated focus on advisory, consulting, technology and change management.

