Nitori Holdings Aktie

Nitori Holdings

WKN: 889074 / ISIN: JP3756100008

13.11.2025 08:33:41

Nitori Holdings H1 Earnings Fall; Reiterates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (NCLTY, NCLTF, 9843.T), a Japanese retailer of furniture and home furnishings, on Thursday reported decreased profit in the first half compared with the previous year.

For the first half, profit attributable to the owners of the parent decreased to 41.74 billion yen from 45.41 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 73.87 yen versus 80.36 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 59.86 billion yen from 64.27 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue declined to 439.11 billion yen from 447.12 billion yen in the previous year.

Further, the company reiterates its fiscal year-end of March 31, 2026.

The company's revenue is anticipated at 988 billion yen for the fiscal year 2026.

Operating profit for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to be 135.8 billion yen.

Profit attributable to owners of parent is anticipated to be 94 billion yen, and basic earnings per share are expected to be 166.35 yen.

Nitori Holdings closed trading, 0.62% higher at JPY 2,504 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

