NITOROM Launches NiTO, a Powerful, Next-Generation Monitoring Platform for Virtual, Cloud and Physical IT Environments

SaaS platform improves organizational security and uptime by providing a scalable, single source of truth that enables deep, real-time visibility into IT assets

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NITOROM Inc., a global provider of next-generation IT infrastructure monitoring software, announces the launch of NiTO. NiTO is a SaaS-based and affordable integrated infrastructure monitoring solution that enables busy IT professionals to quickly detect and resolve issues before they impact their organization's operations and security posture.

As organizations embark on complex digital transformation journeys, having deep visibility into IT assets, both physical and virtual, becomes increasingly important in meeting reliability, security and compliance requirements.

Designed to work out-of-the-box, NiTO's powerful and affordable platform ensures IT teams spend less time guessing and more time resolving problems. A super light-weight platform that requires minimal set-up time and system resources, NiTO offers end-to-end visibility into the health and performance of servers, end points, network devices and applications across on-premises, hosted, and public cloud environments including Azure and AWS.

From a single device to complex virtual and physical environments, the platform's intuitive, near real-time data visualizations give users the ability to easily monitor their entire infrastructure in greater detail than ever before. And, with custom integrated alerting delivered by text, email and phone, IT professionals never miss the vital information needed to make critical decisions.

"IT departments typically rely on a complex mix of tools to monitor their organization's infrastructure health and those tools come with a daunting learning curve and price tag," says Montu Chadha, Founder and CEO of Nitorom Inc. "NiTO was born out of the frustration we experienced as a Managed IT Service Provider (MSP) responsible for managing many disparate environments. NiTO reduces the number of tools an IT team needs by consolidating a wide range of parameters into a single dashboard. In addition, the tool is easy to use and configure, uses minimal system resources and is very cost-effective."

NiTO is being used across a broad range of global public and private sector industries, including municipal governments, legal, manufacturing, entertainment and telecom.

"Monitoring has become absolutely crucial to our business," says Noam Tomczak, Chief Operating Officer of iotum, an international leader in teleconferencing and group communications. "The live meeting experience is about as unforgiving as it gets. NiTO gives us the visibility we need to ensure we are providing clean, clear voice, video and feature-rich collaboration meetings for our users. NiTO doesn't just inform us of the health of our network, but also allows us to set thresholds for processor use, so we know when we have to add new resources to our data centres. It alerts us quickly to failures but most importantly, alerts us to opportunities to prevent them from ever happening."

NiTO Features Include:

Real time, high-resolution monitoring for Windows and Linux

Ping, and TCP uptime

SNMP network monitoring

VMware & Hyper-V host and guest monitoring

AWS & Azure cloud monitoring

Website monitoring & SSL certificate checks

Log file monitoring

Parenting & flapping detection

Event escalation

Custom metrics

Detailed historical data

Performance reports

Free Use

A free version of NiTO is available at www.nito.net. The free account allows a single user to add up to five servers/workstations, SNMP devices or web-based checks with 24 hours of data collection and email alerts.

Free Trial

NiTO is also available for a 30 day free trial for qualifying customer by contacting us at 1-844-311-NiTO (6486). The trial allows users to use the full feature set by adding servers/workstations, SNMP devices or web-based checks for a single user and up to 30 days of data collection.

About Nitorom

Nitorom is a leading global provider of next-generation IT infrastructure monitoring software. Our solutions give organizations, regardless of size or complexity, the ability to monitor and manage their IT devices, infrastructure and applications, whether virtual or physical, in near real-time. Designed with the IT professional in mind, NiTO provides actionable insights that allow for the proactive identification and resolution of IT challenges before they impact the organization's operations and security posture. Learn more at: www.nito.net

