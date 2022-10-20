NIU, the World's Leading Lithium Powered Electric Micro Mobility Company is Launching Their Newest Innovative Kick Scooter

NIU Launches new KQi3 Max kick scooter offering peak performance, higher speeds, and incredible value

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding on to their acclaimed collection of scooters, NIU, the world-Leader in urban micro-mobility electric vehicles, announced today the launch of their newest kick scooter, the KQi3 Max. With a top speed of 20 MPH, and a 40.4-mile range, the KQi3 Max kick scooter offers maximum performance, comfort, and stability.

Powered by a 40v lithium battery, the KQI3 Max has four custom riding modes, including E-Save (ride up to 9 MPH), Sport (reach top speed), Pedestrian Mode (scooter idles at walking speed while rider walks alongside it), and Custom Mode (raise or lower the top speed to preference).

The KQI3 Max offers a two-year warranty and is designed for comfort. With a wider deck, handlebars, and wheels the KQi3 MAX has a 265lb carrying load for excellent support and balance.

"We're so excited to launch a new addition to the KQi3 kick scooter series that is both innovative and incredible value, providing urban commuters with more sustainable electric mobility solutions." said Benjamin McGill, the Head of North American Sales for NIU Technologies. "Our new scooter allows riders of all sizes to travel long distances safely, efficiently, and comfortably."

Available in space grey, the KQi3 Max is compatible with the NIU app which allows riders to lock the kick scooter with peace of mind, check riding statistics, or even customize the speed of the scooter for a truly smart solution. It has a longer range and a more powerful motor than any kick scooter on the market.

The KQi3 Max is now available to purchase on Amazon.com for $999. For additional information about the brand, visit NIU.com.

About NIU Technologies

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of eight series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycle series RQi and TQi, a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero, and a kick-scooter series KQi. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

