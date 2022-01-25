Nivati Welcomes Joseph Draschil, Chief Experience Officer, to Executive Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivati, the complete digital mental health solution for employers, has hired Joseph Draschil as Chief Experience Officer to help bolster Nivati's rapidly growing platform and expanding toolset.

Nivati provides eight mental health tools for employees and gives HR leaders HIPPA-compliant insights into their team's mental health - enabling companies to support their employees even better in every area of well-being.

Joseph has been leading product development teams since 2009 and building customer-facing services teams since 2013. As a product and customer experience leader, Joseph has focused on helping customer-centered startups prepare for scale and navigate through their hyper-growth stages.

Most recently, Joseph led at Prenda, where he served as Head of (Customer) Culture Engagement. Previously, Joseph served as VP of Product and Customer Experience at DirectScale, a software solution for the Direct Selling industry. He is an original organizer and current board member of Product Hive, a non-profit community of 6000+ designers and product managers in the state of Utah.

"Creating delightful product and customer experiences is my passion," stated Joseph Draschil. "I am so excited to help Nivati connect employees with the mental health resources that are so desperately needed in today's modern workplace."

Joseph holds an MBA from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business (globally ranked #1 in Entrepreneurship). His expertise will prove invaluable as Nivati prepares for hyper-scale growth in 2022.

About Nivati

Excellent mental health requires more than just counseling. Nivati provides the most tools and exercises for a complete approach to employee mental health. With a broad array of tools—including counseling, coaching, meditation, yoga, nutrition, massage, and more—Nivati allows companies to address the unique mental health journey of their employees with a content library, downloadable resources, and scheduling one-on-one with any of our practitioners. By actively addressing mental health with Nivati, companies can provide a significant impact on employee engagement, retention, and overall employee health. Learn more at Nivati.com

