Nivel Appoints Mike Myers Executive Vice President of Nivel Heavy Duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co LLC, a global leader in niche vehicle aftermarket parts manufacturing, has appointed veteran heavy-duty aftermarket parts executive Mike Myers to lead the Nivel Heavy Duty division.

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Mike started as a warehouse associate and quickly progressed to positions of greater responsibility. His path eventually led him to become an owner of Howard Enterprises, which was acquired by Nivel in 2012. Mike was previously Senior Vice President of Reliance Power Parts, one of Nivel's largest heavy-duty businesses. As Executive Vice President, Mike will manage the full Nivel Heavy Duty business portfolio which includes Reliance, RF Engine and AgKits.

Commenting on the appointment, Nivel's CEO, Brent Moore said, "Mike has already proven to be a tremendous asset to the Reliance business. With this new role we are putting a seasoned leader in charge who our customers know and trust." Mike Myers will continue to be based in Nivel Heavy Duty's Lynn, IN offices.

About Nivel Parts & Manufacturing

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global aftermarket manufacturer, distributor and seller of specialty and heavy-duty vehicle parts and accessories. With access to over 100,000 parts and accessories, Nivel is the largest supplier in the niche vehicle aftermarket parts industries in North America. The company sells its products directly to OEMs, independent distributors, golf car dealers, and agricultural and construction equipment dealers. https://www.nivel.com/

Nivel Heavy Duty offers aftermarket power parts, internal engine parts, and new and remanufactured long block engines for agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Through our brands Reliance and RF Engine, Nivel supports the livelihoods of working men and women around the world by providing aftermarket access to critical engine parts that keep their equipment powerful, durable and reliable. https://www.nivel.com/heavyduty

Media contact: media@nivel.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nivel-appoints-mike-myers-executive-vice-president-of-nivel-heavy-duty-301040427.html

SOURCE Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co.