NJ Top Dentists Proudly Present Dr. Lea Grand of Rumson, New Jersey

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lea Grand has more than 20 years of experience as a general dentist at her practice in Rumson, New Jersey. This Monmouth County based dentist graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (Rutgers University) where she scored in the top 1% on her dental licensing exams. She currently attending continuing education courses and seminars in order to stay up to date of industry standards.Dr. Grand is also a member of the Monmouth County Dental Society and the American Dental Association.

Due to her continued excellence, her practice, Rumson Family Dental has been featured in the Monmouth Journal. Dr. Grand credits her team with helping her maintain her commitment to excellence, as they establish the patient comfort level during each appointment. Services provided by Dr. Grand include free oral cancer exams with Advanced Fluorescence Technology, digital x-rays, computerized painless injections, implants, crowns, bridges, dentures, cosmetic fillings, intraoral imaging, Zoom! Teeth Whitening, and ultrasonic cleanings.

