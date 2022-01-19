|
NJOY project is developing top-quality platforms for adult content, creating long-term value and profitable returns for our content creators and investors.
Two platforms will be developed:
Goals
Considering the sensitive context of the adult industry, NJOY proposes a mixture model: a decentralized blockchain technological solution combined with the security measures that guarantee copyright for the content producers and data security for users.
NJOY intends to change the way adult content is sold and consumed following constant innovation in sectors such as the streaming and cryptocurrency area.
A. To reduce current higher fees for the content creators.
B. To grant sufficient copyright protection to participants.
C. To provide a solution to user privacy concerns.
D. To provide easy access to adult content from around the world.
E. Constantly onboarding new creators and uploading fresh content to the platform.
Token Utility
Credit cards are used every day to pay for services provided online. Nevertheless, when you work in an industry deemed high risk, such as adult content, credit card processing can become a significant hassle. From rejecting services by industry leaders (Visa, MasterCard, Paypal) to dealing with seemingly unnecessary fees, obtaining adult merchant services can be frustrating.
NJOY token will serve as one of many currencies for the upcoming Platforms and will provide its users with Anonymous Payment processing options, which will solve the above problem.
Staking Option
To provide the investors with maximum returns, a staking pool is available. This allows them to accrue passive income by staking their NJOY and collecting the rewards.
Official Platforms
✅ Telegram: https://t.me/NJOYbsc
✅ Website: https://njoy.finance
✅ Twitter: https://twitter.com/njoybsc?s=21
✅ Discord: https://discord.gg/Ht7DpVzkBq
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/njoy-project-is-developing-top-quality-platforms-for-adult-content-creating-long-term-value-and-profitable-returns-for-our-content-creators-and-investors-301463768.html
SOURCE NJOY
