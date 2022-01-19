19.01.2022 12:48:00

NJOY project is developing top-quality platforms for adult content, creating long-term value and profitable returns for our content creators and investors.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NJOY project is developing top-quality platforms for adult content, creating long-term value and profitable returns for our content creators and investors.

NJOY Logo

Two platforms will be developed: 

  • An Adult Platform which will provide the ability for content creators to host their own individual profiles. Not only will they have the ability to stream live content and interact with their viewers via live chat, but will also be able to post daily content to keep their subscribers up to date and engaged.
  • An NFT Platform will be created as an exclusive marketplace for adult content only. Due to the strict copyright nature of adult content, a strict vetting process will be in place to ensure only original content is approved for minting and selling in our marketplace. NJOY is looking to revolutionize how adult material is integrated into the current NFT marketplace.

    • Goals

    Considering the sensitive context of the adult industry, NJOY proposes a mixture model: a decentralized blockchain technological solution combined with the security measures that guarantee copyright for the content producers and data security for users.
    NJOY intends to change the way adult content is sold and consumed following constant innovation in sectors such as the streaming and cryptocurrency area.

    A.  To reduce current higher fees for the content creators.
    B.  To grant sufficient copyright protection to participants.
    C.  To provide a solution to user privacy concerns.
    D.  To provide easy access to adult content from around the world.
    E.  Constantly onboarding new creators and uploading fresh content to the platform.

    Token Utility

    Credit cards are used every day to pay for services provided online. Nevertheless, when you work in an industry deemed high risk, such as adult content, credit card processing can become a significant hassle. From rejecting services by industry leaders (Visa, MasterCard, Paypal) to dealing with seemingly unnecessary fees, obtaining adult merchant services can be frustrating.
    NJOY token will serve as one of many currencies for the upcoming Platforms and will provide its users with Anonymous Payment processing options, which will solve the above problem.

    Staking Option

    To provide the investors with maximum returns, a staking pool is available. This allows them to accrue passive income by staking their NJOY and collecting the rewards.

    Official Platforms

    ✅ Telegram: https://t.me/NJOYbsc 
    ✅ Website: https://njoy.finance
    ✅ Twitter: https://twitter.com/njoybsc?s=21
    ✅ Discord: https://discord.gg/Ht7DpVzkBq

     

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/njoy-project-is-developing-top-quality-platforms-for-adult-content-creating-long-term-value-and-profitable-returns-for-our-content-creators-and-investors-301463768.html

    SOURCE NJOY

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte derweil aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen