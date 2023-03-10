10.03.2023 10:35:41

NKT has been awarded a power cable project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector

Company Announcement

10 March 2023
Announcement No. 9


NKT confirms that the company has been selected as turnkey supplier of one of the two
high-voltage power cable systems for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector, as communicated by project owner Electricity Interconnection France-Spain (INELFE) on 10 March 2023. INELFE is a joint venture between the Spanish transmission system operator, Red Eléctrica, and its French counterpart, Réseau Transport d’Électricité, in charge of the construction and commissioning of all cross-border connections between both countries.

The final award remains conditional to ongoing negotiations which is expected to be finalized before May 2023.

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                      Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

