10.03.2023 10:35:41
NKT has been awarded a power cable project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector
Company Announcement
10 March 2023
Announcement No. 9
NKT has been awarded a power cable project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector
NKT confirms that the company has been selected as turnkey supplier of one of the two
high-voltage power cable systems for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector, as communicated by project owner Electricity Interconnection France-Spain (INELFE) on 10 March 2023. INELFE is a joint venture between the Spanish transmission system operator, Red Eléctrica, and its French counterpart, Réseau Transport d’Électricité, in charge of the construction and commissioning of all cross-border connections between both countries.
The final award remains conditional to ongoing negotiations which is expected to be finalized before May 2023.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022
Attachment
