KNARESBOROUGH, England, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NM Group have announced a new training event for their popular PLS-CADD training seminars. These training events, conducted in association with Power line Systems, provide tuition on the powerline design software PLS-CADD™, PLS-POLE™ and TOWER™. This authorised training event will be held on September 16th - 20th in Berlin, Germany.

Training will be led by Paul Richardson (B Eng. hons, CEng, MICE), a highly experienced powerline engineer of over 25 years and long-time proponent of PLS software. Aimed at overhead line design engineers, the training will demonstrate how the class-leading design software can be used for optimising transmission and distribution projects. Course modules include structure design, conductor sagging and plan and profile drawings.

About Powerline Systems

Power Line Systems was founded in 1984 to develop engineering software for the structural and geometric design of electric power lines. Since then PLS has become the worldwide leader in software for overhead transmission and distribution lines with its products PLS-CADDTM, PLS-POLETM, and TOWERTM. For more information, please contact PLS on the Web at www.powline.com.

About NM Group

NM Group is a specialist service provider of asset management, survey and mapping solutions to the power sector. Applying a range of remote sensing and geospatial technologies, the company offers a full range of services from data acquisition, engineering and analytics. More information at www.nmgroup.com.

Contact:

Tim Hustwayte,

+44-(0)1423-206-399

tim.hustwayte@nmgroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nm-group-announce-next-european-pls-cadd-training-seminar-coming-to-berlin-300863432.html

SOURCE NM Group