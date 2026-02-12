NN Group FY25 Operating Result Rises; To Reappoint Annemiek Van Melick As CFO

(RTTNews) - NN Group (NNGPF.PK, NN.AS) reported fiscal 2025 net result of 1.19 billion euros compared to 1.58 billion euros, a decline of 24.9% from prior year. Operating result rose 17% to 3.00 billion euros. Operating capital generation increased 9% to 2.1 billion euros, exceeding the 2025 target.

David Knibbe, CEO, said: "We exceeded our targets for 2025 and are well on track to achieve the 2028 goals outlined at our Capital Markets Day in May 2025."

NN Group also announced that its Supervisory Board intends to reappoint Annemiek van Melick as member of the Executive Board of NN Group and to designate her again as Chief Financial Officer and vice-chair of the Executive Board for a term of four years. The current term of appointment of Annemiek van Melick ends at the close of the AGM of NN Group to be held on 21 May 2026.

Shares of NN Group are trading at 71.52 euros, up 3.80%.

