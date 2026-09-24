NN Aktie

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WKN: 905358 / ISIN: US6293371067

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24.09.2026 09:32:31

NN Raises 2026 Guidance As Data Center, Defense Demand Drives Growth

(RTTNews) - NN, Inc. (NNBR) raised its full-year 2026 guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA, citing continued momentum in its key growth markets.

The company now expects net sales of $470 million to $490 million, compared with the $460 million to $480 million range provided with the company's second-quarter results in August.

The adjusted EBITDA range was also raised to $58 million to $68 million from $55 million to $65 million.

CEO Harold Bevis said the revised outlook reflects strong demand in Data Center, Defense & Electronics, and Medical, along with the company's year-to-date results and forecast for the remained of 2026. He also cited the continues performance of NN's growth and cost programs as supporting the improved guidance.

At the midpoint of the updated guidance, 2026 net sales are expected to reach $480 million, up 14% from $422.21 million in full-year 2025.

While adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach $63 million versus $49.02 million in 2025. NN specializes in manufacturing micron-toleranced precision metal components for high-growth markets, including Data center, Electric Grid, Medical, Defense, and High-Value Vehicle systems. The company operated 27 global plants and serves more than 700 customers across four continents.

As a near-term milestone, NN said it will provide additional details and updated guidance when it reports its third-quarter 2026 results on October 28, 2026.

NN shares have traded between $1.10 and $4.48 over the last year.

On Wednesday, NNBR closed at $3.86, up 14.54%.

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