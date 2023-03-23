|
23.03.2023 17:27:36
NNIT A/S: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of NNIT A/S
NNIT A/S’ employees have conducted the election of employee representatives to the company’s Board of Directors. The following members were elected for the next four years:
- Kim Høyer
- Dorte Broch Pedersen
- Anders Vidstrup
The employees have furthermore elected the following as substitutes to the employee representatives:
- Trine lo Bjerregaard
- Fredrik Sparre Willumsen
- Ingelise Bærentzen Melchiorsen
- Anette Pedersen
- Kenn Jensen
- Adil Khan
- Daniel Fittussy
- Bettina Kok
- Daniel Kill
- Reza Azimi
- Niels Lodsgaard
The newly elected employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following NNIT A/S’ Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2023, where former employee representatives Kenn Jensen and Trine Io Bjerregaard will withdraw from the Board of Directors.
Contact for further information
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com
Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com
The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.
In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.
Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:
We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.
The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NNIT A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.23
|Ausblick: NNIT A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.23
|Erste Schätzungen: NNIT A-S legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: NNIT A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: NNIT A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NNIT A-S stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.22
|Ausblick: NNIT A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NNIT A-S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: NNIT A-S verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NNIT A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NNIT A-S
|8,81
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX tief im Minus - DAX verliert deutlich - Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse in einer äußerst schwachen Verfassung. Auch der DAX verliert am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.