NNIT A/S: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of NNIT A/S

NNIT A/S’ employees have conducted the election of employee representatives to the company’s Board of Directors. The following members were elected for the next four years:

  • Kim Høyer
  • Dorte Broch Pedersen
  • Anders Vidstrup

The employees have furthermore elected the following as substitutes to the employee representatives:

  • Trine lo Bjerregaard
  • Fredrik Sparre Willumsen
  • Ingelise Bærentzen Melchiorsen
  • Anette Pedersen
  • Kenn Jensen
  • Adil Khan
  • Daniel Fittussy
  • Bettina Kok
  • Daniel Kill 
  • Reza Azimi
  • Niels Lodsgaard

The newly elected employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following NNIT A/S’ Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2023, where former employee representatives Kenn Jensen and Trine Io Bjerregaard will withdraw from the Board of Directors.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com


The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

