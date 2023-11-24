24.11.2023 12:00:00

NNIT A/S: Financial calendar 2024

NNIT hereby announces its financial calendar for 2024:

January 31, 2024  Deadline for shareholder proposals for the Annual General Meeting
February 19, 2024 Annual Report 2023
March 14, 2024 Annual General Meeting
May 7, 2024 Results for the first three months of 2024
August 26, 2024 Results for the first six months of 2024
November 5, 2024 Results for the first nine months of 2024

 

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

 

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and enterprise sectors in Denmark

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

Read more at www.nnit.com

