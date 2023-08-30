|
NNIT A/S: NNIT updates its financial reporting structure
After the completion of the transformative divestment of the Group’s infrastructure business, NNIT has changed its financial reporting format to reflect its new regional organization and to ensure consistency with internal management reporting.
Following the implementation of the new organization on May 2, 2023, NNIT consists of four regions:
- Region Denmark (excluding life sciences)
- Region Europe (including life sciences in Denmark)
- Region US
- Region Asia
The new regional structure has been introduced to increase customer proximity and enhance global coordination across regions. From a financial perspective, the four regional P&Ls will include allocated corporate cost such as legal, human resources, finance and global delivery centers. A consolidation of the four regional P&Ls will constitute NNIT’s group P&L and be supplemented by management commentary to provide increased transparency in respect of financial and business performance for each region.
The new financial reporting structure has been implemented and will take effect with the release of the interim report for the first six months of 2023 on August 31, 2023. Financial figures have been restated to reflect the new reporting structure back to the first quarter of 2022 (factsheet attached).
Overview – restated Group and regional financial figures
|NNIT, DKKm
|Q1 22
|Q2 22
|Q3 22
|Q4 22
|Q1 23
|Revenue
|356
|368
|380
|396
|413
|Production cost
|260
|274
|252
|294
|295
|Gross profit
|96
|94
|129
|102
|118
|Gross margin
|26.9%
|25.6%
|33.8%
|25.6%
|28.5%
|Regional cost
|48
|45
|52
|45
|39
|Regional operating profit
|48
|49
|76
|56
|78
|Regional operating profit margin
|13.5%
|13.3%
|20.0%
|14.2%
|19.0%
|Corporate cost
|64
|67
|73
|32
|58
|Group operating profit before special items
|-16
|-18
|3
|24
|20
|Group operating profit margin before special items
|-4.5%
|-4.8%
|0.8%
|6.1%
|4.9%
|Special items
|47
|57
|51
|123
|14
|Group operating profit incl. special items
|-63
|-75
|-48
|-99
|6
|Region Denmark, DKKm
|Q1 22
|Q2 22
|Q3 22
|Q4 22
|Q1 23
|Revenue
|141
|136
|133
|154
|164
|Production cost
|95
|97
|78
|99
|109
|Gross profit
|46
|39
|55
|55
|55
|Gross margin
|32.9%
|28.9%
|41.4%
|35.5%
|33.5%
|Regional cost
|14
|13
|19
|11
|11
|Regional operating profit
|33
|26
|36
|43
|44
|Regional operating profit margin
|23.1%
|19.2%
|27.2%
|28.2%
|26.9%
|Corporate cost
|24
|25
|28
|12
|22
|Group operating profit before special items
|8
|1
|9
|31
|22
|Group operating profit margin before special items
|6.0%
|0.8%
|6.5%
|20.2%
|13.5%
|Region Europe, DKKm
|Q1 22
|Q2 22
|Q3 22
|Q4 22
|Q1 23
|Revenue
|112
|119
|122
|115
|112
|Production cost
|83
|90
|88
|103
|83
|Gross profit
|28
|29
|34
|12
|29
|Gross margin
|25.2%
|24.4%
|27.7%
|10.7%
|26.0%
|Regional cost
|17
|14
|15
|17
|12
|Regional operating profit
|11
|15
|19
|-5
|17
|Regional operating profit margin
|10.0%
|12.3%
|15.6%
|-3.9%
|15.1%
|Corporate cost
|20
|21
|23
|10
|17
|Group operating profit before special items
|-9
|-6
|-4
|-15
|-1
|Group operating profit margin before special items
|-8.0%
|-5.2%
|-3.1%
|-12.7%
|-0.5%
|Region US, DKKm
|Q1 22
|Q2 22
|Q3 22
|Q4 22
|Q1 23
|Revenue
|71
|76
|82
|83
|99
|Production cost
|51
|56
|53
|54
|67
|Gross profit
|20
|20
|29
|29
|32
|Gross margin
|28.0%
|26.7%
|35.3%
|35.2%
|32.6%
|Regional cost
|14
|15
|16
|13
|14
|Regional operating profit
|6
|5
|12
|17
|19
|Regional operating profit margin
|8.1%
|7.0%
|15.2%
|20.0%
|18.9%
|Corporate cost
|13
|14
|15
|7
|13
|Group operating profit before special items
|-8
|-9
|-3
|10
|6
|Group operating profit margin before special items
|-10.8%
|-11.2%
|-3.4%
|11.9%
|6.1%
|Region Asia, DKKm
|Q1 22
|Q2 22
|Q3 22
|Q4 22
|Q1 23
|Revenue
|32
|37
|44
|44
|38
|Production cost
|31
|32
|33
|38
|36
|Gross profit
|1
|5
|11
|5
|2
|Gross margin
|4.5%
|14.6%
|25.0%
|12.0%
|4.1%
|Regional cost
|3
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Regional operating profit
|-1
|3
|9
|1
|-1
|Regional operating profit margin
|-4.0%
|7.6%
|19.7%
|2.3%
|-3.3%
|Corporate cost
|7
|7
|8
|3
|6
|Group operating profit before special items
|-8
|-4
|1
|-2
|-7
|Group operating profit margin before special items
|-24.7%
|-11.2%
|2.1%
|-5.4%
|-19.2%
Contact for further information
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com
Media Relations
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com
The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.
In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.
Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:
We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.
The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.
