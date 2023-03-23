NNIT A/S: Notice convening the annual general meeting for NNIT A/S

The Board of Directors gives notice of the annual general meeting for NNIT A/S, company registration (CVR) no. 21 09 31 06 (the "Company”), to be held Monday, April 17, 2023, 2:00 pm (CEST) at NNIT A/S, Østmarken 3A, DK-2860 Søborg.

The general meeting will for shareholders be webcasted live on the Company’s investor portal. It is not possible to vote or ask questions via webcast.

The notice for the annual general meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-)election to the Board of Directors, is attached.

Contacts for further information

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally. In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

