26.04.2023 23:31:27
NNIT A/S: Quarterly figures 2022
Following NNIT’s carveout of the Group's infrastructure business, including parts of the Cloud & Digital Solutions business unit, these activities were classified as discontinued operations in the Annual Report 2022.
The 2022 quarterly figures have been restated to align with the new organizational structure. The restatement includes stranded costs, which are mainly related to building rental costs and cost of support functions that cannot be contributed to the Life Sciences Solutions or Cloud & Digital Solutions business units, following the divestment of the Group’s infrastructure business.
The Q1 2023 interim reporting will be published in a shorter trading statement around noon on May 4, 2023.
Overview – Group and restated business unit operating profit before special items
|2022
|NNIT Continued business
|Full year
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Revenue
|1,500
|396
|380
|368
|356
|Production Cost
|-1,349
|-330
|-338
|-346
|-334
|Gross Profit
|151
|66
|42
|21
|22
|Gross Profit Margin
|10.1%
|16.7%
|11.1%
|5.8%
|6.1%
|Sales and marketing costs
|-81
|-21
|-19
|-21
|-20
|Administrative expenses
|-77
|-21
|-21
|-18
|-18
|Operating profit before special items
|-7
|24
|3
|-18
|-16
|Operating Profit Margin
|-0.5%
|6.1%
|0.8%
|-4.8%
|-4.5%
|2022
|LSS
|Full year
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Revenue
|910
|235
|240
|225
|210
|Production Cost
|-745
|-190
|-183
|-191
|-181
|Gross Profit
|165
|44
|58
|34
|29
|Gross Profit Margin
|18.2%
|18.9%
|24.1%
|15.2%
|13.7%
|Sales and marketing costs
|-62
|-17
|-14
|-16
|-15
|Administrative expenses
|-67
|-17
|-16
|-17
|-17
|Operating profit before special items
|36
|11
|28
|1
|-3
|Operating Profit Margin
|4.0%
|4.5%
|11.6%
|0.5%
|-1.5%
|2022
|CDS
|Full year
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Revenue
|590
|161
|140
|143
|146
|Production Cost
|-537
|-130
|-136
|-137
|-134
|Gross Profit
|53
|31
|4
|6
|12
|Gross Profit Margin
|9.0%
|19.1%
|2.6%
|4.5%
|8.4%
|Sales and marketing costs
|-19
|-4
|-5
|-5
|-5
|Administrative expenses
|-26
|-7
|-6
|-7
|-7
|Operating profit before special items
|8
|21
|-8
|-6
|0
|Operating Profit Margin
|1.3%
|12.8%
|-5.4%
|-3.9%
|0.2%
|2022
|Stranded costs
|Full year
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Production Cost
|-67
|-9
|-19
|-19
|-19
|Gross Profit
|-67
|-9
|-19
|-19
|-19
|Administrative expenses
|16
|2
|2
|6
|6
|Operating profit before special items
|-51
|-7
|-17
|-13
|-13
Contacts for further information
Carsten Ringius, EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com
Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo, Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com
The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.
In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.
Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:
We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.
The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.
