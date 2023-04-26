NNIT A/S: Quarterly figures 2022

Following NNIT’s carveout of the Group's infrastructure business, including parts of the Cloud & Digital Solutions business unit, these activities were classified as discontinued operations in the Annual Report 2022.

The 2022 quarterly figures have been restated to align with the new organizational structure. The restatement includes stranded costs, which are mainly related to building rental costs and cost of support functions that cannot be contributed to the Life Sciences Solutions or Cloud & Digital Solutions business units, following the divestment of the Group’s infrastructure business.

The Q1 2023 interim reporting will be published in a shorter trading statement around noon on May 4, 2023.





Overview – Group and restated business unit operating profit before special items

2022 NNIT Continued business Full year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue 1,500 396 380 368 356 Production Cost -1,349 -330 -338 -346 -334 Gross Profit 151 66 42 21 22 Gross Profit Margin 10.1% 16.7% 11.1% 5.8% 6.1% Sales and marketing costs -81 -21 -19 -21 -20 Administrative expenses -77 -21 -21 -18 -18 Operating profit before special items -7 24 3 -18 -16 Operating Profit Margin -0.5% 6.1% 0.8% -4.8% -4.5% 2022 LSS Full year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue 910 235 240 225 210 Production Cost -745 -190 -183 -191 -181 Gross Profit 165 44 58 34 29 Gross Profit Margin 18.2% 18.9% 24.1% 15.2% 13.7% Sales and marketing costs -62 -17 -14 -16 -15 Administrative expenses -67 -17 -16 -17 -17 Operating profit before special items 36 11 28 1 -3 Operating Profit Margin 4.0% 4.5% 11.6% 0.5% -1.5% 2022 CDS Full year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue 590 161 140 143 146 Production Cost -537 -130 -136 -137 -134 Gross Profit 53 31 4 6 12 Gross Profit Margin 9.0% 19.1% 2.6% 4.5% 8.4% Sales and marketing costs -19 -4 -5 -5 -5 Administrative expenses -26 -7 -6 -7 -7 Operating profit before special items 8 21 -8 -6 0 Operating Profit Margin 1.3% 12.8% -5.4% -3.9% 0.2% 2022 Stranded costs Full year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Production Cost -67 -9 -19 -19 -19 Gross Profit -67 -9 -19 -19 -19 Administrative expenses 16 2 2 6 6 Operating profit before special items -51 -7 -17 -13 -13





The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

