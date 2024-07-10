NNIT A/S: Sale of Vendor Loan Note

With reference to company announcement 9-2022, NNIT announces that it has engaged in a related party transaction involving the sale of a vendor loan note to Novo Holdings A/S issued in connection with the divestment of Aeven.

The vendor loan note of DKK 200 million with accrued interest was sold to Novo Holdings A/S at a book value of DKK 221 million, with an effective date of July 1, 2024, and has been paid in full.

Novo Holdings A/S is a major shareholder of NNIT, currently holding indirectly 51% of the total share capital and voting rights in NNIT, of which 33.50% is held directly.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and enterprise sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia, and USA. Read more at?www.nnit.com.

Attachment