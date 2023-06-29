NNIT A/S: Updated financial calendar 2023

NNIT hereby announces an updated financial calendar for 2023:

August 31, 2023 Results for the first six months of 2023

Previously August 10, 2023

September 18, 2023 Capital Markets Day

November 9, 2023 Results for the first nine months of 2023







Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

