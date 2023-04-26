26.04.2023 10:01:13

NNIT AS/: Expected closing of infrastructure operations divestment on April 28, 2023

After obtaining Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) approval from the Danish Business Authority, NNIT now expects to finalize and complete the divestment of the Group’s infrastructure operations to funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity LLP on April 28, 2023, in accordance with the overall time schedule outlined in company announcement no. 5/2023 on March 23, 2023.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius, EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo, Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

 

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

