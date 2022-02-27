|
27.02.2022 13:00:00
No, Crypto Won't Create World Peace or Replace Global Currencies
In this clip from "The Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 10, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall, Matt Frankel, and Will Healy discuss and dispel theories around cryptocurrency and explain why it wouldn't replace the world's economic system.Jason Hall: I read some of these screeds that are like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is going to bring around world peace and a stable global economy, and I'm just like what are you smoking? [laughs] They blow my mind. They really do. I see a lot of potential here and a lot of disruption.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!