Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.05.2026 06:39:00
No, Tesla Doesn't Need E.U. Approval to Sell Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in Europe
Obtaining approval to sell its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software in Europe is one of the key catalysts for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock in 2026. Not only are FSD (Supervised) and other software services becoming an important revenue generator for the company, but the demonstration of FSD (Supervised) is a key precursor of the potential approval of robotaxis using unsupervised FSD in the future. And the good news is that Tesla doesn't need European Union-wide approval to do it.Keep in mind:Earlier this year, the Netherlands, via its Vehicle Authority (RDW), became the first E.U. country to approve Tesla's FSD (Supervised) after more than 18 months of testing on its tracks and public roads. The approval applies only to the Netherlands. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Tesla
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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