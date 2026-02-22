Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
22.02.2026 15:05:00
No, Tesla Isn't Moving Away From the EV Market; in Fact, it's Accelerating Hard Toward it
It's a misconception that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is moving away from electric vehicles (EVs), because all the evidence suggests the company intends to realize the vision once shared by other leading automakers. They are responding to events and a failed strategy, but Tesla is continuing on its long-held aspirations. Here's why.One bear case for Tesla has it that the company is failing in its core EV market, and CEO Elon Musk is pushing robotaxis, and Optimus robots for that matter, to try and deflect from its declining EV sales, as it shifts away from an EV market it's finding it increasingly difficult to compete with.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
