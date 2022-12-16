|
16.12.2022 13:10:00
No, Tesla Stock Is Not Cheap
Based on the average analyst estimate for 2023 earnings, shares of electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are cheaper than they've ever been. Tesla trades for just 28 times forward earnings, a miserly multiple, compared to any time in the past.But before anyone starts calling Tesla a value stock, it's important to remember that earnings estimates are just that: estimates. They can be and often are very wrong.In Tesla's case, there are signs that the company is starting to have a demand problem. It has cut prices in China, which is not something a company does when demand is outstripping supply. There have also been reports that the company was cutting output at its Shanghai plant, although Tesla has denied that rumor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!