24.02.2024 12:30:00

No, Walmart Doesn't Want to Compete With Roku. It's Going After 1 Rival Worth $1.75 Trillion

On Feb. 13, connected TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shed hundreds of millions from its market capitalization following a report that retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is trying to buy TV manufacturer Vizio (NYSE: VZIO) for $2 billion. Based on the market's knee-jerk reaction to this news, investors are clearly worried about the competitive threat for Roku.A week later, Walmart officially announced its deal to acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion. Roku stock dropped again on the news.There may be good reason for investors' concern. Roku generates revenue in two main ways: device sales and platform revenue. On the hardware side of things, Roku sells smart TVs and accessories with streaming capabilities. Last year, Walmart was a top-three retailer for Roku's devices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Roku Inc. 58,96 0,27% Roku Inc.
Walmart 162,32 0,79% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.

