|
01.09.2023 17:31:15
No. 11/2023 - Managers’ transactions
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 1 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11/2023
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2023.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name:
Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
Reason for the notification:
Position/status:
Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name:
Cemat A/S
LEI:
213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Shares
Identification code:
ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.8180000
|6,166
|DKK 0.8280000
|29,885
|DKK 0.8300000
|13,450
|DKK 0.8300000
|100,000
|DKK 0.8380000
|70,250
|DKK 0.8400000
|24,900
|DKK 0.8400000
|30,000
|DKK 0.8400000
|10,000
|DKK 0.8400000
|634
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
285,285
- Price
DKK 237,870.06, equivalent to DKK 0.833798 per share
Date of the transaction:
31 August 2023
Place of the transaction:
Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S
|0,80
|-1,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.