|
01.09.2023 17:40:35
No. 12/2023 - Managers’ transactions
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 1 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 12/2023
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2023.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name:
|Jaroslaw Lipinski
|Reason for the notification:
|Position/status:
|CEO in Cemat A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name:
|Cemat A/S
|LEI:
|213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Shares
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s):
|DKK 0.82
|Volume (s):
|50,500
|Aggregated information:
|
|50,500
|
|DKK 41.410, equivalent to DKK 0.82 per share
|Date of the transaction:
|31 August 2023
|Place of the transaction:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
