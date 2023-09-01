01.09.2023 17:40:35

No. 12/2023 - Managers’ transactions

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 1 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 12/2023

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Jaroslaw Lipinski
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:CEO in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 0.82
Volume (s):50,500
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
50,500
  • Price
DKK 41.410, equivalent to DKK 0.82 per share
Date of the transaction:31 August 2023
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


