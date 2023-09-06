06.09.2023 13:15:05

No. 14/2023 - Managers’ transactions

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 6 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 14/2023

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 6 September 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Frede Clausen
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:Chairman of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 103,181.06
Volume (s):126,339
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
126,339
  • Price
DKK 103,181.06, equivalent to DKK 0.8167 per share
Date of the transaction:5 September 2023
Place of the transaction:Off-exchange
   

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO                      

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


