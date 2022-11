No 401(k)? Save More for Retirement by Maxing Out These 2 Plans

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You'll need money outside of Social Security to make for a comfortable retirement. That's pretty much a given, unless you're somehow in line for a huge monthly benefit and expect to have very low living costs as a senior.If you have access to a 401(k) plan, you're in luck. These employer-sponsored plans come with very generous annual contribution limits, thereby allowing you to build up a solid nest egg to supplement your Social Security income.Right now, 401(k) plans max out at $20,500 for workers under the age of 50. For those 50 and over, there's a $6,500 catch-up allowance, which brings that total to $27,000. (And to be clear, you don't need to be "behind" on retirement savings to be eligible for catch-up contributions.)Continue reading