|
17.03.2023 17:28:57
No. 5/2023 - CeMat obtains the legal title to land plots
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 17 March 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 5/2023
CeMat obtains the legal title to land plots
The CeMat Group has obtained a binding decision confirming the acquisition by law of the right of perpetual use of right (RPU) to 75% of the shares in four undeveloped plots of land on Wólczynska Street, in Bielany, Warsaw. The total area of the four plots covered by the decision is 2,047 sqm, with the right of perpetual use of right established until 2089. This binding decision provides the legal basis for entering the right of perpetual use of right (RPU) in the land and mortgage register.
All the plots listed in the decision are used by CeMat for internal roads, and the final value of the properties will be confirmed in an independent valuation.
Obtaining the legal title to these plots represents the partial fulfilment of the company’s goals for 2023, as well as its long-term goals. According to the Group’s strategy, obtaining the legal title to these plots marks the first step in the value creation chain aimed at maximising the value of the particular plots in Bielany, Warsaw. The value creation chain consists of obtaining the legal title to the plots, receiving a re-zoning decision for the land, obtaining the building permit, and then undertaking the pre-sale process and construction works.
Regarding this newly issued decision, control over all four plots had previously been exercised through the right of possession.
This newly issued decision makes it possible to connect the part of the land located in Bielany with a public road – Wólczynska Street – which will be important for the development process. Having additional access to a public road increases the likelihood of obtaining the necessary decisions during the development process, facilitates the connection of utilities and raises the attractiveness of the land complex as a whole.
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S
|0,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.