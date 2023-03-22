|
22.03.2023 11:49:44
No. 6/2023 - Managers transactions
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 22 March 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 6/2023
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 21 March 2023.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name:
|Jaroslaw Lipinski
|Reason for the notification:
|Position/status:
|CEO in Cemat A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name:
|Cemat A/S
|LEI:
|213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Shares
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s):
|DKK 0.6932488
|Volume (s):
|78,461
|Aggregated information:
|
|78,461
|
|DKK 54,393, equivalent to DKK 0.6932488 per share
|Date of the transaction:
|21 March 2023
|Place of the transaction:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.