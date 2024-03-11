|
11.03.2024 15:33:46
No. 6 2024 Share trading
In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.
|Name:
|Michael Troensegaard Andersen
|Reason:
|Chair of the Board of Directors
|Securities ID:
|DK0010274844 Solar B
|Transaction type:
|Purchase of shares
|Transaction place:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
|Transaction date:
|11 March 2024
|Transaction volume:
|1,400 shares
|Market price in DKK
|498,363.50
Contact
IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13.0bn in 2023 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
