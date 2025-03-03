03.03.2025 15:01:31

No. 6/2025 - Managers’ transactions

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 3 March 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no.6/2025

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 28 February 2025.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 1.00
Volume (s):12,365
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
12,365
  • Price
DKK 12,365, equivalent to DKK 1.00 per share
Date of the transaction:28 February 2025
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO                      


This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S 0,99 -5,71% Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:52 Commerzbank-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024: Diese US-Aktien sind im Portfolio - NVIDIA- und Amazon reduziert
02.03.25 KW 9: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.03.25 KW 9: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.03.25 Februar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher -- DAX knackt 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street stärker erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich aufwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne verbucht. Die Wall Street wird zum Wochenanfang mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Am Montag fanden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen