Copenhagen, 3 March 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no.6/2025
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 28 February 2025.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name:
|Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
|Reason for the notification:
|Position/status:
|Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name:
|Cemat A/S
|LEI:
|213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Shares
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s):
|DKK 1.00
|Volume (s):
|12,365
|Aggregated information:
|
|12,365
|
|DKK 12,365, equivalent to DKK 1.00 per share
|Date of the transaction:
|28 February 2025
|Place of the transaction:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX höher -- DAX knackt 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street stärker erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich aufwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne verbucht. Die Wall Street wird zum Wochenanfang mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Am Montag fanden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.