|
03.09.2024 14:41:12
No. 9/2024 - Managers' transactions
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 3 September 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 9/2024
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 3 September 2024.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name:
|Brian Winther Almind
|Reason for the notification:
|Position/status:
|Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name:
|Cemat A/S
|LEI:
|213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Shares
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s):
|DKK 525,000.00
|Volume (s):
|500,000
|Aggregated information:
|
|500,000
|
|DKK 525,000.00, equivalent to DKK 1.05 per share
|Date of the transaction:
|2 September 2024
|Place of the transaction:
|Outside trading venue, XOFF
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
