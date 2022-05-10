No-Code Video Platform Novel Announces Koji App Store Integration

Integration Lets Brands Easily Add Koji Apps To Their Video Content

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novel, the new no-code video platform for brands and entrepreneurs, today announced that it has integrated the Koji App Store into its interactive video builder. The integration brings the Koji App Store's powerful collection of mini apps to brands using Novel, giving these brands a seamless and integrated way to add new types of interactive experiences to their video content.

Beginning today, all Novel users will see a new "Koji" tab when adding apps into their video content. Using this tab, creators can select and configure any Koji App from directly inside the Novel video builder. Once configured, the app appears in context within the video, giving viewers access to the app's full functionality without ever leaving the media.

"We're looking forward to this partnership because the Koji team believes the same thing we do– that brands, creators and entrepreneurs should have access to modern, evolving tools for engaging and monetizing their community, and it shouldn't come with technical uplift. Novel centers this belief around video, a medium that continues to explode," said Joe DeWulf, co-founder and CEO of Novel.

With over 200 mini-apps, the Koji App Store makes engaging and interacting with audiences easier and more powerful than ever. Some examples of apps that can be added to video experiences created on Novel include audience polls, giveaways and lead capture, as well as apps from other popular services like Calendly, Spotify, Subtext and more.

"Koji is delivering infrastructure to empower the next generation of digital businesses. We are excited to bring Koji's open app store to innovative new platforms like Novel," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The Koji integration is live today and is available for free to all Novel customers.

ABOUT Novel

Novel is the first no-code video platform that gives brands and entrepreneurs the tools to add interactivity to digital content. With drag-and-drop technology, Novel's users can effortlessly create videos that guide viewers from curiosity to immediate action within the experience. Novel is currently in its Beta, planning to launch Q3 of 2022.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful App store for social media. With hundreds of free Apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

