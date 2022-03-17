|
17.03.2022 10:30:00
No Contest: My Top Crypto to Buy Now
Crypto prices may be on a downhill slide, but that also means now is the most affordable time to invest. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have fallen by more than 40% since November of last year, and investing now means buying at a discount.However, it's important to choose wisely when deciding where to invest. Especially with all the volatility within the market right now, not all cryptocurrencies will survive over the long term.While there are never any guarantees with crypto (and there's a chance that even the strongest investments won't be around forever), there's one cryptocurrency, in particular, that I'm continuing to buy: Ethereum.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!