Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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17.07.2026 08:00:01
No deposit, no problem: the new 100% mortgages for first-time buyers
Banks and building societies have started relaxing affordability rules and becoming more creative with productsFor many first-time buyers, getting their foot on the property ladder can feel like an impossible dream. However, the good news is that there are a growing number of mortgage deals that require only a small deposit, or no deposit at all.Metro Bank is the latest high street lender to launch a deal that allows eligible first-timers to borrow up to 100% of the value of a property. Home loans that let people borrow 100% have been making a bit of a comeback – they were once fairly commonplace but were axed after the 2008 financial crisis. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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