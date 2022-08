No emergency cost of living help for at least a month, says minister

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says support will not be introduced until ministers return to workThe UK business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has admitted it will be more than a month before ministers can introduce any measures to tackle the rising cost of living.Kwarteng, who is backing the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, to become the next leader of the Conservative party, said he was expecting a new prime minister to introduce a “support package” in an emergency budget but it could not happen until after they start work next month. Continue reading...