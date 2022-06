No-fault evictions and bans on social services tenants to be outlawed in England

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Private rentals white paper also includes clampdown on unfit homes and plans to tackle bad landlordsMeasures to tackle unscrupulous private landlords who evict tenants without giving a reason or who let unsafe homes, will be introduced under government proposals aimed at giving a better deal for millions of renters in England.The centrepiece of the fairer private rented sector white paper, published by the government on Thursday, is the outlawing of “no-fault” evictions – currently the biggest single cause of homelessness in England. Continue reading...