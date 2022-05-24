No Fear: Here's Where and Why You Should Still Be Investing Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors are experiencing inflation like they've never seen before. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in April with food prices soaring 10.8%, the biggest spike since November 1980. It's a devastating hit to those with the lowest incomes, a hidden tax on those who can least afford it -- and with no end in sight.While rampant inflation exacts a tragic human toll, it has also been unrelenting in its impact on Wall Street with the S&P 500 poised to dip into bear market territory and possibly trigger a recession. Tech stocks are already deep into a steep correction.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading