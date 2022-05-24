|
24.05.2022 17:45:00
No Fear: Here's Where and Why You Should Still Be Investing Now
Many investors are experiencing inflation like they've never seen before. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in April with food prices soaring 10.8%, the biggest spike since November 1980. It's a devastating hit to those with the lowest incomes, a hidden tax on those who can least afford it -- and with no end in sight.While rampant inflation exacts a tragic human toll, it has also been unrelenting in its impact on Wall Street with the S&P 500 poised to dip into bear market territory and possibly trigger a recession. Tech stocks are already deep into a steep correction.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!