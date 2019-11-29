No Frill Bar and Grill has provided nearly $5,000 to ORPHANetwork's #GivingTuesday campaigns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No Frill Bar and Grill is serious about pleasing customers with their 'Great, big food' while giving back to local and international non-profits.

Tuesday, December 3, will mark the fourth year that the popular locals' favorite in Virginia Beach will donate a percentage of sales to ORPHANetwork's #GivingTuesday campaign.

The #GivingTuesday partnership with ORPHANetwork will nourish vulnerable children in Nicaragua who often do not know where their next meal will come from. Patrons of No Frill Bar and Grill will be giving back on #GivingTuesday simply by eating at the Laskin Road location.

About ORPHANetwork:

OPRHANetwork serves more than 20,000 vulnerable and orphaned children in Nicaragua. Believing, with Jesus at the center, that the local church is the "Hope of the World," ORPHANetwork works through the local Nicaraguan church to break cycles of poverty through health, education and jobs.

About #GivingTuesday:

#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement driven by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. #GivingTuesday is the biggest giving day of the year worldwide; it follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

